Around 5 trillion of investors' wealth wiped out in five trading sessions

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said "Nifty has fallen 5% from its all time high in about 5 sessions. Indian equities came under selling pressure due to Cautious trade in markets abroad, Slowing FPI inflows, profit taking and breach of key technical levels. Rising crude oil prices that could impact the macros and inflation and rising 10 year Gsec yields were the key local factors that shook the equity markets. Also markets have run up quite sharply since end January 2021".

