Around two-third of small-caps have become multi-baggers in last 4 years: DSP Report
One-third of the companies have surpassed the Nifty Index, with only 10 percent of firms yielding negative returns, says Netra report by DSP Mutual Fund.
Since the COVID-induced stock market bottom, over two-thirds of small-cap stocks have experienced significant increases in value, making them multibaggers, according to Netra report by DSP Mutual Fund.
