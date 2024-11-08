Markets
Most wanted stocks of 2024: Fund managers bullish on these 3 AI companies
Equitymaster 7 min read 08 Nov 2024, 06:30 AM IST
SummaryFund managers have shown a steady preference for these three AI stocks over the last four quarters. More details inside
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks are capturing significant attention in global markets, underscoring the technology's rising importance across diverse industries.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less