Arvind Fashions approves rights issue of 199 crore at a price of 135/share

The board of Arvind Fashions today approved the issue of 1,48,02,856 equity shares of face value of ₹4 each at an issue price of ₹135 per equity share (including premium of Rs. 131 per equity share) for an amount aggregating up to ₹199.84 crores to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis.

Record date will be announced in due course, the company said.

Rights Entitlement Ratio: Three rights equity shares of ₹4 each for every 20 equity shares of ₹4 each held by the equity shareholders will be issued, with the right to renounce, the company said.

Arvind Fashions shares were trading 2% higher at ₹165.75.

Arvind Fashions is a leading player in apparel brands and retail space with 21 international and Indian brands. It also has a 50:50 joint venture with Tommy Hilfiger in India.

Arvind Fashions had posted a consolidated loss of ₹66 crore in the December quarter. It had posted revenues of ₹901 crore vs ₹1052 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via