OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Arvind Fashions approves rights issue of 199 crore at a price of 135/share
Arvind Fashions shares were trading 2% higher at ₹165.75. (REUTERS)
Arvind Fashions shares were trading 2% higher at 165.75. (REUTERS)

Arvind Fashions approves rights issue of 199 crore at a price of 135/share

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 11:19 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Rights Entitlement Ratio: Three rights equity shares for every 20 equity shares held by the equity shareholders in the company

The board of Arvind Fashions today approved the issue of 1,48,02,856 equity shares of face value of 4 each at an issue price of 135 per equity share (including premium of Rs. 131 per equity share) for an amount aggregating up to 199.84 crores to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis.

Record date will be announced in due course, the company said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rights Entitlement Ratio: Three rights equity shares of 4 each for every 20 equity shares of 4 each held by the equity shareholders will be issued, with the right to renounce, the company said.

Arvind Fashions shares were trading 2% higher at 165.75.

Arvind Fashions is a leading player in apparel brands and retail space with 21 international and Indian brands. It also has a 50:50 joint venture with Tommy Hilfiger in India.

Arvind Fashions had posted a consolidated loss of 66 crore in the December quarter. It had posted revenues of 901 crore vs 1052 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout