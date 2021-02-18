Subscribe
Arvind Fashions approves rights issue of 199 crore at a price of 135/share
Arvind Fashions approves rights issue of 199 crore at a price of 135/share

1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Rights Entitlement Ratio: Three rights equity shares for every 20 equity shares held by the equity shareholders in the company

The board of Arvind Fashions today approved the issue of 1,48,02,856 equity shares of face value of 4 each at an issue price of 135 per equity share (including premium of Rs. 131 per equity share) for an amount aggregating up to 199.84 crores to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis.

Record date will be announced in due course, the company said.

Rights Entitlement Ratio: Three rights equity shares of 4 each for every 20 equity shares of 4 each held by the equity shareholders will be issued, with the right to renounce, the company said.

Arvind Fashions shares were trading 2% higher at 165.75.

Arvind Fashions is a leading player in apparel brands and retail space with 21 international and Indian brands. It also has a 50:50 joint venture with Tommy Hilfiger in India.

Arvind Fashions had posted a consolidated loss of 66 crore in the December quarter. It had posted revenues of 901 crore vs 1052 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

