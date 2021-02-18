Arvind Fashions approves rights issue of 199 crore at a price of 135/share

Arvind Fashions approves rights issue of ₹199 crore at a price of ₹135/share1 min read . 11:19 AM IST
- Rights Entitlement Ratio: Three rights equity shares for every 20 equity shares held by the equity shareholders in the company
The board of Arvind Fashions today approved the issue of 1,48,02,856 equity shares of face value of ₹4 each at an issue price of ₹135 per equity share (including premium of Rs. 131 per equity share) for an amount aggregating up to ₹199.84 crores to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis.
Record date will be announced in due course, the company said.
Rights Entitlement Ratio: Three rights equity shares of ₹4 each for every 20 equity shares of ₹4 each held by the equity shareholders will be issued, with the right to renounce, the company said.
Arvind Fashions shares were trading 2% higher at ₹165.75.
Arvind Fashions is a leading player in apparel brands and retail space with 21 international and Indian brands. It also has a 50:50 joint venture with Tommy Hilfiger in India.
Arvind Fashions had posted a consolidated loss of ₹66 crore in the December quarter. It had posted revenues of ₹901 crore vs ₹1052 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
