Arvind Fashions stock gains 18% in January so far; is this the right time to buy?
After an almost 18 percent rise in Arvind Fashions just in January, Nuvama sees another 38 percent upside in the next 1 year. The brokerage believes the firm is perfectly positioned for a valuation re-rating. It has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of ₹660.
After an almost 18 percent rise in Arvind Fashions just in January, brokerage house Nuvama sees another 38 percent upside in the next 1 year. The brokerage believes the firm is perfectly positioned for a valuation re-rating.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started