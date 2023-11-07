Why Arvind Fashions shares gained over 7% today— Explained

Shares of Arvind Fashions gained around eight per cent on Tuesday, November 7, as the leading lifestyle company announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a rise of 32 per cent in net profit at ₹37 crore, compared to ₹28 crore, in the corresponding period last year.

India's leading casual and denim wear's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,266.9 crore, registering a growth of 7.2 per cent, compared to ₹1,181.8 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the September quarter came in at ₹147.3 crore, registering a growth of 26.8 per cent, compared to ₹116.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Arvind Fashion's gross margin registered an expansion of ~510 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) to 49.5 per cent led by retail LTL growth of 9 per cent and higher retail channel mix by 400 bps. EBITDA margin improved by 50 bps despite higher advertising spends of 100 bps YoY.

Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO said “We have delivered the highest ever quarterly financial performance across revenues, EBITDA & PAT, while consumer demand continued to remain soft during the quarter. Sharper execution in the retail channel along with premiumization offering across our marquee brands and decisive focus strategy continue to yield good results.''

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that global beauty giant Sephora severed its eight-year-old partnership with Arvind Fashions Ltd and switched to Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

The new partnership gave RRVL exclusive rights to build up Sephora’s presence in India across channels and add to the retailer’s existing beauty portfolio under its Tira retail brand. The transaction was done at an enterprise value of ₹216 crore toward the sale of the entire equity stake and repayment of loans. The purchase consideration the toward sale of entire equity stake is ₹99.02 crore.

Also Read: Reliance Retail bags Sephora India rights: 5 key things to know about the global beauty giant

On Tuesday, shares of Arvind Fashions opened at ₹347.90 and gained 7.5 per cent in the session to hit an intra day high of ₹374.05, just points away from its 52-week high mark of ₹377.25 on the BSE.

Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their three-day winning run on profit booking today in select heavyweights amid weak global cues as optimism around the end of monetary tightening faded.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,406.70, down 5 points, or 0.03 per cent, while Sensex settled at 64,942.40, down 16 points, or 0.03 per cent. Shares of Arvind Fashions settled 8.59 per cent higher at ₹366.70 apiece on the BSE.

ARVIND FASHIONS More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.