Arvind Fashions share price soars 12% to 8-month high on strong Q1 performance

Shares of Arvind Fashions surged 12% to hit an eight-month high of ₹562 apiece in intraday trade on Tuesday, July 29, as investors reacted positively to the company’s June quarter performance, announced post-market hours on Monday.
The company, which retails Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands in India, reported a 20% rise in quarterly core earnings, driven by new store openings and a focus on higher-priced apparel.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,107 crore from ₹955 crore, while other income increased to ₹15 crore from ₹7 crore a year earlier. At the operating level, EBITDA improved to ₹148 crore from ₹123 crore, with margins improving by 50 basis points to 13.4%, despite 140 basis points higher advertising spending YoY.
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped sharply to ₹13 crore, compared to just ₹1 crore in the same quarter last year. This healthy performance was supported by rising demand for luxury products, with affluent Indian consumers helping premium brands remain resilient despite a broader slowdown in consumer spending caused by sluggish wage growth.
Arvind Fashions, which already targets affluent customers with pricing well above brands such as Vero Moda and H&M, is expanding into higher-priced apparel and accessories, enabling it to defy the retail slowdown.
The company said that the premiumization trend is driving strong sell-throughs and like-to-like (LTL) growth for Calvin Klein, and it expects the brand to continue delivering strong financial performance despite a challenging demand environment.
After posting 8.5% revenue growth last year, the retailer is targeting a 12–15% revenue increase in FY26, supported by new store openings, higher marketing spending, and an expanded online presence.
It aims to open 150 new stores, largely through the FOFO (Franchise-Owned Franchise-Operated) route, with higher net square footage additions compared to FY25.
The company has made a strong rebound after hitting a one-year low in April, gaining 68% since then, and has delivered a 353% return over the last five years. It is the country’s leading casual and denim player, with a diverse portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across various sub-categories and price points.
With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous—including U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine—the company has established a strong presence across the lifestyle fashion segment.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
