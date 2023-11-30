Arvind Fashions share price up 35% in November; Antique sees further upside; here's what the brokerage says
Arvind Fashions share price has surged almost 35% in November so far, with a year-to-date increase of over 24%. Despite these gains, brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking believes the stock still has potential for growth.
