Arvind Fashions: Up 18% in last one year, Sytematix sees another 40% upside in the stock; here's why
Systematix Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Arvind Fashions with a ‘buy’ call. The brokerage has a target price of ₹515 for Arvind Fashions, indicating an upside of over 40 percent.
After an almost 12 percent jump in the stock just in October, domestic brokerage house Systematix Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Arvind Fashions with a ‘buy’ call. It is a focused player with a strengthened balance sheet and attractive valuations, it said.
