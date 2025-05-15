Arvind Q4 results: Consolidated profit jumps 52% YoY; declares dividend of ₹3.75 per share

Arvind Q4 results: Garments and apparel company Arvind on Thursday, May 15, reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹151 crore for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹99 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 7 per cent YoY to ₹2,220.69 crore against ₹2,074.51 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

EBITDA rose 10 per cent YoY to ₹275 crore against ₹251 crore in Q4FY24, while EBITDA margin increased 30 bps YoY to 12.4 per cent against 12.1 per cent.

The company said that during the quarter, the garmenting division achieved full garment volume of 9.5 million pieces, which is the highest in the last 12 quarters. Denim fabric registered 14.6 million meters, the highest volume in the last 11 quarters and a growth of 14 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company announced a final dividend of ₹3.75 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, for FY25, 2025 subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.