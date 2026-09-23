Arvind SmartSpaces share price jumps 12% today as ₹500 crore bookings in 30 days spark investors' interest - Details

Arvind SmartSpaces share price jumped almost 11% after the real estate developer announced strong booking traction for its premium residential project Arvind Sylva – The Green Reserve in Bengaluru.

The company said the project crossed ₹500 crore in bookings within 30 days of its launch, with inventory absorption reaching approximately 60% by value. The announcement was made on September 22 and put the stock in focus among investors tracking the company's residential project pipeline.

The stock rose as much as 12.1% to its day's high of ₹659 per share on BSE.

The latest project announcement provides the key trigger behind the renewed investor interest. Arvind Sylva was acquired outright by the company in February 2026 and has an estimated topline potential of around ₹860 crore. The company said bookings of more than ₹500 crore in the first 30 days represented around 60% absorption of the project's inventory by value.

Why Arvind Sylva bookings are important for Arvind SmartSpaces Located on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru, Arvind Sylva is positioned in a major residential and commercial growth corridor, with connectivity to the Outer Ring Road, Electronic City, Whitefield and other IT and business hubs.

The development spans 4.7 acres and comprises around 375 premium residences. More than 70% of the project area is open space, while the development includes more than 1,000 varieties of flora, a 15,000-plus sq ft clubhouse and over 40 lifestyle amenities.

The pace of bookings marks an important project milestone for the company. Arvind SmartSpaces Managing Director and CEO Priyansh Kapoor said the project was the company's largest vertical development launched so far and linked the booking performance to its entry into the premium high-rise segment.

“The higher booking statistically validates both our market selection and our move into premium high-rise; we look forward to delivering a superior product in line with our customer expectations.”

The company further noted that the project was conceived around a nature-focused residential concept, combining green spaces with contemporary architecture and amenities. The strong initial booking value gives the company visibility on a substantial portion of the project's estimated topline potential, although bookings are not the same as recognised revenue and the eventual financial impact will depend on construction and sales execution.

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The development is part of Arvind SmartSpaces' broader presence across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Bengaluru, MMR and Pune. The company said it had more than 100.1 million sq ft of real estate development across India.

Arving SmartSpaces share price history Following today's rise, the stock was just 7% away from its 52-week high of ₹707.20, which it had hit in August 2026. On the downside, the stock touched its 52-week low of ₹490.35 in March 2026.

Despite gaining in recent months, the realty stock had declined 1% over the past month. However, it had climbed 8% in the last three months and more than 27% over the six-month period. Over the past year, the stock was down 10%. Over a five-year period, however, it had delivered multibagger returns, surging more than 300%.