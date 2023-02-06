“Despite heavy beating in last nine sessions, Adani stocks are placed at higher valuations. However, Adani group company's results are awaited this week and market is waiting for the resuls quite anxiously. But, I am not expecting much upside movement in the stocks. These stocks are expected to remain in base building mode for one to two quarters. So, my suggestion to new investors is to wait for the quarterly results and take any decision only when the stock comes out of current base building mode," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.