As bond investors’ bets blow up, they might usher in era of higher rates5 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 06:33 PM IST
- Belief that low rates would last forever fueled leveraged strategies that are now coming undone
In 2018, the Bank of England investigated whether a big rise in interest rates would trigger a cascade of forced selling by bond investors, destabilizing the financial system. The answer was no, even if long-term rates rose a full percentage point in a week, which had never happened in records going back to 1990.