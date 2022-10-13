As bond investors’ bets blow up, they might usher in era of higher rates

While LDIs might be isolated to British pensions, they are almost certainly not the only strategy premised on low interest rates embedded in global markets. For example, before 1998, stock and bond prices were positively correlated: They rose and fell together. That was because inflation was the main driver of economic cycles. When it rose, the Fed tightened, which was bad for both stocks and bonds (whose prices move in the opposite direction to yields). But after 1998, inflation became low and stable, and the Fed mostly cut rates, sending bond prices up, in response to economic calamities that pounded the stock market.