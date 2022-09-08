As cement stocks rally, Motilal Oswal shares these 3 as top picks2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 01:10 PM IST
- UltraTech Cement is brokerage Motilal Oswal's top stock pick in the largecap space
Cement stocks have been rallying in the past few days and domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal expects cement demand to rise 2-3% YoY in July-August 2022 (5-6% on a three-year CAGR basis). Demand in a few markets (such as Punjab) was impacted by sand unavailability issues. However, it expects cement demand to improve after the monsoon season ends.