As China’s markets plunge, what alternatives do investors have?

Every day brings more misery for China’s foreign investors. Some are most worried by China’s souring relations with Western governments. Others fret about the unprecedented slump in the country’s property market. Many are simply tired of losing money. On January 22nd the CSI 300 index of Chinese shares dropped by 1.6%; it is now nearly a quarter below its level of a year ago. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell by 2.3% on the day, and is more than a third below its level at the start of 2023.