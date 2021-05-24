As EMs trail, fund managers are likely to be wary of India

Pratik Gupta, chief executive officer and co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities, said in the near term, the risk will come from the delay in the widely expected vaccination ramp-up, or if vaccines prove ineffective in preventing the virus’s third wave. “A more fundamental longer-term risk could come from a faster-than-expected rise in global and domestic interest rates, which would impact all EMs, including India. Other risks to bear in mind are a rural slowdown (due to the impact of the virus) which may get worse if the monsoons disappoint, a spike in global oil prices, and any populist government action ahead of UP (Uttar Pradesh) elections next year," Gupta added.