World markets today: US stocks slip after mixed earnings, ahead of Fed decision

US stocks slipped on Tuesday, after mixed earnings from United Parcel Service and General Motors.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, due on Wednesday.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 16.99 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 38,316.46, the S&P 500 was down 4.00 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 4,923.93, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 37.20 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 15,590.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.22 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 38,298.23. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.04 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 4,925.89, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.97 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 15,604.08 at the opening bell.

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending a more than 1 per cent drop in the previous session on China's economic outlook.

March Brent crude futures, which are due to expire on Wednesday, fell 52 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $81.88 a barrel by 1413 GMT. The more active April contract was down 50 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $81.33. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $76.49. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields.

Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at $2,047.96 per ounce by 09:25 a.m.(1425 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.1 per cent to $2,047.50.

