As India builds chips and batteries, one chemical firm is betting on both
17 Jan 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
A mid-sized API manufacturer is moving into semiconductor and battery chemicals, segments critical to India’s localization push and fraught with execution risk.
India’s ambitions to localize semiconductors and batteries hinge on an unglamorous but critical input: high-precision chemicals. As the country pushes to reduce dependence on imports across strategic supply chains, one mid-sized chemical company is quietly attempting something rare - leveraging its pharmaceutical chemistry roots to position itself at the intersection of both industries.
