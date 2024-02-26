As India expands its nuclear power capacity, Reliance, Tata Power, Adani Power, Vedanta are at the forefront
The government of India is actively expanding renewable energy capacity to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, aiming to meet 50% of electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030. Plans include increasing nuclear power capacity to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
In a world where our population is booming and our reliance on technology is ever-growing, the demand for electricity has never been greater. From keeping our mobile phones charged to powering our homes and businesses, electricity is the lifeblood of modern society.
