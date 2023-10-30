As India hosts Cricket World Cup 2023, these sectors to get a leg up
The Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to have a significant positive impact on the Indian economy, boosting sectors such as travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, retail, food and beverage, and aviation.
India, home to 1.4 billion people, is currently hosting the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup after a gap of a dozen years. It was in this very nation, during the last hosting of the event, that the Indian cricket team, under the captaincy of M.S. Dhoni clinched the World Cup after a 28-year-long wait. The victory was sealed in a thrilling moment, with Captain Dhoni's unforgettable six, forever etched in the annals of cricket history.
