As Indian investors surpass FIIs in ownership, which stocks are they betting on?

“DMFs increased their UWT in staples by 0.5ppt QoQ to 2.5ppt, a 4-quarter high. The relative weights in the large Financials and IT stocks were +/-0.1 ppt respectively from the previous quarter, with the OWT on financials now at a considerable 5.0 ppt. The UWT on materials was cut by 0.3 ppt while the UWT on utilities increased by another 0.4 ppt," Jefferies' note stated.