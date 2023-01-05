Indian equities gave up gains to decline on Thursday with Nifty falling below the 18,000 mark. At its session low, the Nifty 50 breached its 100-day moving average (DMA). The index has traded between its 50- and 100-DMAs for nine straight sessions. Sensex, on the other hand, dipped nearly 500 points to 60,100 level as the stock market extended losses.

Bajaj twins were the major draggers with Bajaj Finance tanking more than 8% after reporting disappointing quarterly update for the third quarter (Q3FY23), pulling the financial index.

"In India, the near-term challenge to the stock market comes from the sustained selling by FIIs (foreign institutional investors) who sold ₹2620 crores equity in the cash market yesterday taking their selling spree to 9 consecutive days. FIIs are net short in the derivatives segment too. Data from the banking segment indicates continuing credit growth and improving asset quality which indicates good Q3 results. Investors can utilise market weakness to buy high quality banking stocks," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹2,620.89 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. The benchmark indices gained in early deals as the Fed minutes were distinctly hawkish with the message that ‘restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 per cent’, as per analysts, who said there was caution across segments in the market ahead of the earnings season.

"While inflation does seem to have peaked in 2022, central bankers are not letting their guard down. While the increase in policy rates has slowed down, central bankers are now expected to keep rates high for longer and the peak rate could be a tad higher, vs earlier expectations. Equity markets which had been buoyant in November, on hopes of a policy pivot, gave away some of their gains and consolidated," said Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director - Business & Investment Strategy, Motilal Oswal.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.