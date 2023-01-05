As Sensex, Nifty extend losses, here's what the 'near-term challenge' is2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 02:20 PM IST
- In India, the near-term challenge to the market comes from the sustained selling by FIIs, as per analysts
Indian equities gave up gains to decline on Thursday with Nifty falling below the 18,000 mark. At its session low, the Nifty 50 breached its 100-day moving average (DMA). The index has traded between its 50- and 100-DMAs for nine straight sessions. Sensex, on the other hand, dipped nearly 500 points to 60,100 level as the stock market extended losses.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started