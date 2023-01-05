As Sensex, Nifty extend losses, here's what the 'near-term challenge' is

"While inflation does seem to have peaked in 2022, central bankers are not letting their guard down. While the increase in policy rates has slowed down, central bankers are now expected to keep rates high for longer and the peak rate could be a tad higher, vs earlier expectations. Equity markets which had been buoyant in November, on hopes of a policy pivot, gave away some of their gains and consolidated," said Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director - Business & Investment Strategy, Motilal Oswal.