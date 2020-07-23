The pandemic may have cast a gloom over the economy but Indian brokerages are surprisingly finding this period rewarding.

ICICI Securities too saw its profitability and growth improve as Indians eagerly participated in equities trading and investing. With the stock trading close to its highs in February, the company’s investors are not complaining at all.

ICICI Securities reported a net profit of ₹193 crore, beating Street estimates as its total revenues grew 36%. Revenue from brokerage surged 62% year-on-year, driven by retail that grew 70%.

The brokerage not only saw an increase in customers but also gained market share. In short, more and more Indians were entering the equity markets and many were preferring to do so via ICICI Securities. To be sure, new customer accretion is lower than pre-pandemic averages.

During April-June, the brokerage firm added 80,000 customers than 1,10,000 quarterly additions seen in earlier period. The initial crash in equities during March had attracted high networth individuals and other retail investors to put money in stocks. The number of demat accounts opened had surged sharply and ICICI Securities seems to have gotten the benefit of this. According to analysts, the increased retail participation augurs well for the firm’s FY21 revenues.

Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have increased their earnings per share estimates for the company by 17% for FY21. “Importantly, the brokerage segment is benefitting from tailwinds of increased trading activity from retail customers," they wrote in a note.

Even as the mainstay brokerage business did well, ICICI Securities reported tepid progress in its other verticals. Distribution slowed with revenue dropping 19% year-on-year. This was expected given that mutual funds saw large redemption. Distribution of other products too suffered owing to the lockdown.

Shares of ICICI Securities have bounced back to the peaks seen before the pandemic broke on the hope that brokerage business would flourish. Online trading platforms are witnessing a surge in traffic, a sign that ICICI Securities too can see more traction in its retail brokerage business. A multipurpose online platform that bundles together the parent ICICI Bank’s products with a trading account has helped the firm attract customers. The share of ICICI Bank in customer acquisition dropped during the quarter to 65% from 80%. ICICI Securities would do well to milk its parent’s reach.

While the firm’s online platform gives it an edge to acquire customers, the buoyancy in equity markets needs to sustain for ICICI Securities to keep its brokerage momentum going.

