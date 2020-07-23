As Indians throng equity markets, ICICI Securities dodges pandemic gloom

Shares of ICICI Securities have bounced back to the peaks seen before the pandemic broke on the hope that brokerage business would flourish. Online trading platforms are witnessing a surge in traffic, a sign that ICICI Securities too can see more traction in its retail brokerage business. A multipurpose online platform that bundles together the parent ICICI Bank’s products with a trading account has helped the firm attract customers. The share of ICICI Bank in customer acquisition dropped during the quarter to 65% from 80%. ICICI Securities would do well to milk its parent’s reach.