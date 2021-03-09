As IPO market hots up, Edelweiss to raise $700 mn for latest pre-listing fund

“Private Equity is now a well-established asset class in India and is making significant contribution to the development of India’s emerging corporate sector, while generating strong returns for its investors. With a very strong track record in its previous tranches, the Edelweiss Crossover strategy adopts a partnership approach with its portfolio companies, where throughout the investment period, the fund team engages deeply with the company’s management to create a positive impact on their performance and thereby maximizing returns for our investors," said Nitin Jain, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Wealth Management.