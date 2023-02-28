As LIC shares hover around record low, key stock levels to watch

its consolidated net profit rose sharply to ₹8,334 crore in the third quarter as compared to ₹235 crore in the same period last fiscal. LIC's net premium income improved to ₹1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, up 14.5% from ₹97,620 crore in the year-ago period. The net income from investments jumped 11% YoY to ₹84,889 crore from ₹76,574 crore in the year-ago period.