As market hits record high, should you bet on largecaps or smallcaps?
Indian equity markets will continue to attract both domestic and global capital, but investors should be cautious about overvalued mid- and small-cap stocks. Safety is in quality large-caps, said VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services
Stock market today: India has been at the center of the global political and economic discourse for some time now. As the fastest growing large economy in the world, India is viewed with respect among the comity of nations. According to IMF, India will contribute 15 percent to the global GDP growth this year. At a time when China is decelerating fast, India is looked up on with lot of hope. The fact that India is a democracy unlike many other countries with autocratic, unstable political systems adds prestige to India’s status. The four Ds of India - Democracy, Demography, Digital leadership, and Domestic consumption-led growth – have the potential to transform India into the third largest economy in the world by 2027-28 and an $8 trillion economy by 2032.
