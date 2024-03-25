As markets soar, should investors look beyond America?

None of this, though, stops anyone from worrying that the valuations of the stocks leading today’s bull run have become too high to offer stellar future returns. A widely watched metric for this is the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio devised by Robert Shiller of Yale University, which divides prices by the past decade’s-worth of inflation-adjusted earnings. For America’s S&P 500 index, the CAPE has been higher than it is today only twice: at the peak of the dotcom bubble, and just before the crash of 2022. Even if a crash does not follow, a high CAPE ratio has historically proved to be a strong indicator that poor or even negative long-run real returns lie ahead. You hardly need to be a card-carrying value investor to take this as a cue to look elsewhere.