As Nifty falls below 16,000, should you buy on dip? What experts think?

On what should be the ideal investment strategy for an investor looking for buy on dip opportunity, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Nifty 50 index has tumbled around 14.50 per cent from its highs of 18,604 levels and speculations are high about the market making its bottom in near term. However, it would be difficult to know exactly where and when the market would make make its bottom. So, one should invest 40 per cent of the surplus amount at current levels and keep on investing the rest in two parts after the fall of 7 per cent from now onwards."