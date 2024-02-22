As Nikkei hits record high surpassing 1989 peak, Uday Kotak shares 2 takeaways from index’s 35 year journey
Nikkei closed up 2.19% at 39,098.68, having earlier risen to a high of 39,156.97, topping the previous all-time closing and intraday highs set on December 29, 1989, at the peak of the nation’s bubble economy.
Japan’s Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Thursday, surpassing the peak of the 1989 bubble-era, led by across-the-board gains.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message