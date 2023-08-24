Nvidia share price hits all time-high, short sellers lose $826 million

Nvidia share price hits all time-high, short sellers lose $826 million1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:49 PM IST
According to a report, S3 Partners said that bearish bets on the world’s largest chipmaker, have cost investors $11.36 billion in paper losses so far this year, neck-to-neck with Tesla as the worst performing short bet
As the shares of Nvidia surged after a strong revenue forecast, short sellers lost $826 million in mark-to-market losses on Thursday, said a report by Reuters citing data from analytics firm S3 Partners.
