comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 15:59:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.25 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.7 -0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.75 -0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.8 -0.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 610.85 -0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nvidia share price hits all time-high, short sellers lose $826 million
Back

Nvidia share price hits all time-high, short sellers lose $826 million

 1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:49 PM IST Livemint

According to a report, S3 Partners said that bearish bets on the world’s largest chipmaker, have cost investors $11.36 billion in paper losses so far this year, neck-to-neck with Tesla as the worst performing short bet

The Silicon Valley-based company said its sales doubled year-on-year to $13.5 billion in the latest quarter. REUTERSPremium
The Silicon Valley-based company said its sales doubled year-on-year to $13.5 billion in the latest quarter. REUTERS

As the shares  of Nvidia surged after a strong revenue forecast, short sellers lost $826 million in mark-to-market losses on Thursday, said a report by Reuters citing data from analytics firm S3 Partners.

According to the report, S3 Partners said that bearish bets on the world’s largest chipmaker, have cost investors $11.36 billion in paper losses so far this year, neck-to-neck with Tesla as the worst performing short bet.

Shares of Nvidia rose 7.4% at $506.30 before the opening bell on Thursday. 

According to a report by Bloomberg, Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang has dispelled investors’ biggest concern over chip shortage. 

On Wednesday,  Huang said that supply will substantially increase for the rest of this year and next year. 

Nvidia relies on vendors such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. for components.

The company was doing everything it can to stay on top of surging demand, Huang said in an interview. 

“We’re focused on increasing our supply," Huang said. “We have to do that with great urgency, and we are." 

 “The big mega theme is that the world’s computer data centers are transitioning to a new model, from general purpose computing to accelerated computing," the Nvidia CEO said.

On Wednesday,  Nvidia forecast the fiscal second quarter revenue that beat expectations, boosting investors’ confidence.

The Silicon Valley-based company said its sales doubled year-on-year to $13.5 billion in the latest quarter.

It reported a net profit at $6.2 billion, 843% higher than a year ago.

The company also said it would buy back $25 billion in stock.

Nvidia Corp.’s scorching valuation are being eased every time the chipmaker reports earnings, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Nvidia’s price relative to projected profits has fallen to about 40 times after its latest projection on Wednesday. That’s down from 63 times before its May earnings, the Bloomberg report said.

In May this year, Nvidia became the first-ever semiconductor company to rack up a $1 trillion market valuation after another strong quarter.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 10:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App