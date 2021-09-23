As Sensex approaches 60,000, here is a warning from previous bull markets

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said: “Our market is in a roaring bulls market and outperforming global peers where the market took minor correction as a buying opportunity. The recent correction was driven by China's Evergrande issue and this matter is easing for time being therefore we are seeing a short-covering rally across the globe. The outcome of the Fed meeting is not favorable for the equity market as Fed has mentioned the timeline of bond tapering but the global markets had already corrected ahead of this meeting so we are seeing a short-covering rally because the market likes clarity instead of uncertainty."