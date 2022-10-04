Indian markets recorded a strong rally on Tuesday with Sensex nearing the 58,100 mark and Nifty 50 climbing over 17,280 levels. All sectoral indices witnessed a bull run with banking, capital goods, metals, and IT stocks emerging as the best performers. Midcap stocks outrun small cap stocks, however, both baskets garnered significant buying. Domestic equities tracked positive global cues while preparing for the second quarter earnings for FY23. The Indian currency appreciated against the dollar at the forex market as the greenback tumbled while treasury yields retreated. Foreign funds inflow also gained traction. Meanwhile, crude oil prices soared ahead of the OPEC+ meeting where an output cut is expected. Due to a bullish stance, investors' wealth rose more than ₹5.66 lakh crore in 1 day.

