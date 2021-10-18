Indian stocks markets today hit new highs with Sensex approaching the 62,000 mark while Nifty hit 18,500, led by gains in metal, banking and energy stocks. Sensex rose nearly 600 points to hit 61,894 at day's high. The Nifty Metals index surged nearly 4% amid a rally in certain commodities. The Nifty Energy index rose 1.9% after crude prices hit their highest since 2018.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, has however a word of caution though he said that uptrend in the market looks set to continue on the back of positive news. “Long-term investors should not chase this momentum and buy overvalued stocks. Instead, they should remain invested in high quality stocks and continue to invest in a disciplined manner. FIIs turning strong buyers again in the cash market with ₹1682 crore buying last Thursday is likely to embolden the bulls," he said.

“India nearing 100 cr vaccination mark and zero Covid deaths in some states is now witnessing robust consumption demand in many segments. HDFC Bank numbers declared last Saturday show 15.5% growth in credit disbursals and indicate sharp pick up in credit growth in the festival season. Bank Nifty which has been an outperformer this month is likely to continue its uptrend. In the short-term the market momentum is so strong that it is likely to eclipse valuation concerns," said Vijayakumar.

HDFC Bank shares were off their day's high after rising to record high of ₹1,724.30.

On the flip side, he added, rising crude (Brent above $85) and sustained uptrend in commodity prices are macro headwinds for the Indian economy.

Echoing Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said Indian market will keep a close look on the oil prices as rising crude prices is a risk for India which may hit the industrial activity and economic recovery in the coming future.

Technically, if Nifty closes above 18400, the index will aim for 18600 and then 18900 as the next two target levels, says Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

"The weekly support has been updated to 18200 and as long as we do not disrespect this level, we are headed higher and all dips can be utilized to accumulate long positions," he added.

