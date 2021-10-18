As Sensex nears 62,000, here is a word of caution: 'Don't chase the momentum'

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, has however a word of caution though he said that uptrend in the market looks set to continue on the back of positive news. “Long-term investors should not chase this momentum and buy overvalued stocks. Instead, they should remain invested in high quality stocks and continue to invest in a disciplined manner. FIIs turning strong buyers again in the cash market with ₹1682 crore buying last Thursday is likely to embolden the bulls," he said.