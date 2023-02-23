Indices continued their southward journey, extending their fall for the fourth day in a row on Thursday on the back of weak global cues. The BSE Sensex declined over 300 points to 59,422 in early deals whereas Nifty slipped 0.5% to trade at around 17,465.

“The sharp cut on the Sensex is being caused by a combination of factors: weak US cues, the continuing rout in Adani stocks. The US/global factor stems from concerns that the Fed will have to raise interest rates perhaps by 25 bps thrice to weaken the economy and contain inflation. FOMC minutes reveal the fact that some have even argued for a 50 bp rate hike. This is the biggest near-term negative for equity markets globally. The situation can change if the disinflation trend in the US accelerates," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

US markets saw biggest one-day decline in two months after notes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed officials expect to keep US interest rates high to fight stubborn inflation.

“Investors may wait for the current turbulence to settle before taking a view. Of course, for long-term investors, corrections are opportunities to slowly accumulate high quality stocks. Stocks remaining firm amidst the sharp correction like Bajaj Auto, ITC and Divi’s Labs indicate buying interest," advised Vijayakumar.

Technical outlook

“The downside momentum turned out to be so strong yesterday that the Nifty had to slip all the way to 17580,which we had marked down yesterday to prompt a pause. We are back again with only the 200 DMA at 17362 separating us from a collapse. This fear, and a rise in VIX, along with sharply oversold oscillators may ease the downside momentum a bit. A close above 17660 may encourage us to abandon downside plays for the day, though a vertical bounce is not expected. Deep down, first major support beyond the 200DMA is at 17050, but we feel that range expansion on the downside may have to wait," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.