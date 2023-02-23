“The downside momentum turned out to be so strong yesterday that the Nifty had to slip all the way to 17580,which we had marked down yesterday to prompt a pause. We are back again with only the 200 DMA at 17362 separating us from a collapse. This fear, and a rise in VIX, along with sharply oversold oscillators may ease the downside momentum a bit. A close above 17660 may encourage us to abandon downside plays for the day, though a vertical bounce is not expected. Deep down, first major support beyond the 200DMA is at 17050, but we feel that range expansion on the downside may have to wait," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

