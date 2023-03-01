“The fall in US stocks will continue to have an impact on FPI money coming to India and can also trigger a 5-7% fall in the Index. We believe that this should be the last fall before we see a reversal of trend and a good rally starting later this calendar year. We would suggest investors to not leverage in these times, not take very aggressive calls in either side of the markets, and buy in staggered manner when you see deeper cuts. The broader market valuations are turning very comfortable while most of the companies are continuing with their capex plans," said Divam Sharma, Founder at Green Portfolio.

