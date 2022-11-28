What is Ridham Desai's 2023 Sensex target? His view on Indian markets and risk factors1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 03:00 PM IST
- Indian stock markets today hit fresh highs with both Sensex and Nifty hitting record levels
An up-trending profit cycle, a likely peak in short rates in 1Q 2023 and ebbing global macro risks relative to 2022 make the case for absolute upside to Indian stocks, that said, India's relative gains may take a breather in 2023, said Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai in a note on India's equity strategy outlook.