Expecting about 10% upside to BSE Sensex (target: 68,500) in base case scenario, Desai said “while we expect the domestic bid on shares to continue and also predict buying by foreign portfolio investors, part of this demand will likely be met by renewed primary market activity. Going into 2H2023, the market should start factoring in its view on the general elections (slated for May-24) with either outright repositioning or considerable hedging of portfolios."