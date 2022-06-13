₹6 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out in minutes as Sensex tanks 1,500 points2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 11:39 AM IST
- The rupee touched a life-time low of 78.28 to the dollar
Equity investors became poorer by nearly 6 lakh crore today with the Sensex plunging over 1,500 points amid a global selloff. Indian shares fell sharply and the rupee hit a record low, as US inflation data and a COVID-19 warning from Beijing roiled global markets, with traders in Asia's third-largest economy waiting for May consumer price data for further cues. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.5% at 15,785 in latest trade.