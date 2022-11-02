As Sun Pharma shares trade at 52-week high, should you buy post Q2 results?2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 01:18 PM IST
- Prabhudas Lilladher has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Sun Pharma shares, raises revised target price
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged more than 2% to ₹1,070 apiece on the BSE, trading at 52-week high, in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported net profit at ₹2,262 crore, on higher sales in the domestic market, as compared to ₹2,047 crore year-on-year (YoY).