As Sun Pharma shares trade at 52-week high, should you buy post Q2 results?

“Sun Pharma reported robust revenue growth of 14% YoY in Q2 FY23 aided by global ramp-up of specialty products, focus on domestic market and steady growth in ROW market. The company’s significant investments and efforts in specialty business started paying off in upward trajectory with 28% YoY growth in H1FY23," said brokerage and research firm Prabhudas Lilladher while maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating on Sun Pharma shares at revised target price of ₹1,175 ( ₹1,070 earlier).