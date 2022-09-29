As Tata Motors brings electric to small cars, what it means for the auto stock?

“We believe Tiago EV offers an attractive proposition, providing the differentiated appeal of an EV at a reasonable price. Tata is also expanding its EV availability from ~85 to ~165 cities as it expects good acceptance of Tiago EV in tier-2/3 cities. EVs now form 8% of Tata's India PV volumes, and we believe Tata has potential to gain share as EV adoption rises," said global brokerage Jefferies and has maintained its Buy rating on the auto stock with a target price of ₹540 per share.