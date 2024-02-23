As Trading Frenzies Grip Penny Stocks, Criticism of Nasdaq Grows

Bit Brother drew little notice until late December when its trading volume surged to billions of shares a day for no clear reason. Volume in Bit Brother hit 3.5 billion shares, or 28% of all the shares that changed hands in the U.S. stock market, on Dec. 27. The stock was trading for about a penny a share, so the value of those trades was small. On Jan. 10, Bit Brother did an unusual 1,000-for-1 reverse split, which helped the company maintain its Nasdaq listing by getting its stock back above $1.