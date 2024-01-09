As UAE deepens ties, Indian securities get first ETF in Gulf: Report
Lunate Capital LLC is launching the Chimera S&P India Shariah ETF, replicating the performance of the S&P India Shariah Liquid 35/20 Capped Index.
Investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to get their first regional exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking Indian equities, reported Bloomberg.
