As Yes Bank rallies 27% in 3 days, analyst cautions on forthcoming share lock-in expiry3 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- Yes Bank share price has risen from ₹17.75 to ₹22.10 apiece levels in last three sessions
Yes Bank share price has been rallying for last three trading sessions. Yes Bank share price today opened on the higher side and went on to hit 2-year high of ₹22.80 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 27 per cent rise from its Thursday close of ₹17.75 levels. Technical analysts say that Yes Bank shares have given a breakout at ₹18 levels after being sideways for a long time.